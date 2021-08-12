Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Crexendo, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) – B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crexendo in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crexendo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Crexendo had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 41.61%.

CXDO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Crexendo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:CXDO traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,098. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a market cap of $114.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.53. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crexendo by 83.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Crexendo by 112.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the first quarter worth $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crexendo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the first quarter worth $1,145,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

