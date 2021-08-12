Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$368.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$353.50 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Monday. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.42.

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$38.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.28. The stock has a market cap of C$828.32 million and a PE ratio of 18.44. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$20.68 and a 52 week high of C$40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

