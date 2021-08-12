Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Issued By SVB Leerink

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.80). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.30 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.80.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,995,000 after acquiring an additional 413,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,541,000 after purchasing an additional 288,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 241,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,376,000 after acquiring an additional 168,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,598,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,680,000 after buying an additional 119,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

