Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMTS. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sierra Metals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Sierra Metals stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a market cap of $426.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.82. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

