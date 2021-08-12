Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.63). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on YMAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $29.92 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.86.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.15.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $142,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,071.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $130,709.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,274,268.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,471 shares of company stock worth $10,386,399 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,385,000 after purchasing an additional 178,915 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 379.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

