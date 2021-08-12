Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) Reduced by B. Riley (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$30.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.44 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BLD. Roth Capital cut shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

