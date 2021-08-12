Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Raised by Analyst

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.46). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.44) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 419,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,679,484. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,088,000 after buying an additional 21,123,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after buying an additional 4,788,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after buying an additional 2,697,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,951 shares in the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Pawlus sold 14,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $201,045.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,101 shares in the company, valued at $459,110.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,999. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

