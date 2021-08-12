Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.37). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,298. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.58 million, a PE ratio of -63.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

