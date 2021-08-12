Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.99). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.05) EPS.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AXSM. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $118.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.14.

AXSM traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.21. 14,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The stock has a market cap of $872.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.51. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $22,397,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 191.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 93,505 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,294,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,588 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.