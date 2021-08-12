Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Raised by Analyst

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Bally’s in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE BALY traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $50.04. 1,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,006. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -211.45 and a beta of 2.57. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bally’s by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 120.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 67.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

