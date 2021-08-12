Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Lifted by SVB Leerink

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.60) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.61). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.93) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($8.27) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BLUE. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

BLUE stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.85. 5,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,498. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $63.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 120,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

