Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cable One, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cable One in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $14.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $10.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q4 2021 earnings at $15.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $57.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $15.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $15.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $16.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $16.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $64.03 EPS.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,253.43.

Shares of NYSE CABO traded up $19.00 on Thursday, hitting $2,042.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,952. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,880.76.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Cable One by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 78.8% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,627,000 after buying an additional 20,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cable One by 13.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total value of $1,099,242.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, with a total value of $174,502.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,159.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,935 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.48%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.