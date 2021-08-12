Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cellectar Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

CLRB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,715. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.66. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 48.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 28.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

