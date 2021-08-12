Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Raised by Analyst

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cellectis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.99). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Cellectis’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.22) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NASDAQ CLLS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.71. 2,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,418. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $577.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 11.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cellectis by 14.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

