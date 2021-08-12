Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC upgraded Centerra Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.84.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$9.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$17.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.