Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ChemoCentryx, Inc. Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCXI. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

NASDAQ CCXI traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $14.51. 5,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 70,405 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 27.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 28,047 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 256.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 188.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

