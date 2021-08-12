Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Compass in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.31). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compass’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Compass’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Compass stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,697. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.68. Compass has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

