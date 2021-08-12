Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Cut by Raymond James

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ECN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.78.

ECN opened at C$10.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.56. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.70. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$4.89 and a one year high of C$11.97.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$93.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.88 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.56%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

