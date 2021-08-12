Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.73). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTLA. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $159.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.51.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $2,637,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 803,501 shares of company stock worth $98,017,045. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

