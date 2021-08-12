Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

OR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Shares of OR opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0437 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,988,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,443,000. 51.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

