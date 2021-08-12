Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Decreased by Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OR. TD Securities lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.64.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$15.32 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.39 and a 1 year high of C$18.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.53%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

