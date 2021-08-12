Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Parkland in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.40.

TSE PKI opened at C$38.38 on Thursday. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$32.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$39.68.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

