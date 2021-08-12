Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Decreased by Analyst

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Planet Fitness in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Wedbush also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $75.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.74. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $52.68 and a one year high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -342.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

