Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Boosted by Truist Securiti

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NYSE:PRA opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,879,000 after acquiring an additional 59,221 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 88.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 210.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

