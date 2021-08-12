Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.68). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.65. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $67.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.