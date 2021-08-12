Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ShockWave Medical, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ShockWave Medical in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.46). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $175.20 on Thursday. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $203.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $318,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,212,855.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $592,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,063,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,691 shares of company stock worth $27,464,775 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.