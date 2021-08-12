Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SMT opened at C$3.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.76. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.92. The stock has a market cap of C$534.41 million and a PE ratio of 15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.