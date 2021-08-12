Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Cut by Analyst

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.54). Wedbush also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on STRO. TheStreet lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $857.24 million, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.