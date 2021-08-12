Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Lowered by Analyst

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.74). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.68) EPS.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STRO. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $857.24 million, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 0.72. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.74 and a quick ratio of 11.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

