Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TaskUs, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for TaskUs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for TaskUs’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TASK. Bank of America assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

TASK opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $40.77.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TASK. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,439,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,680,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,635,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,646,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,397,000.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

