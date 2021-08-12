Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Lowered by Analyst

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Workhorse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WKHS. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 24.88.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 73,573 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,503,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $31,671,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

