Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Increased by Analyst

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WW International in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WW International’s FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WW has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.42. WW International has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of WW International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $1,259,672.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,136,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,747,809.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,697 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in WW International by 3.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in WW International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in WW International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in WW International by 20.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WW International by 36.4% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,590,000 after buying an additional 627,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

