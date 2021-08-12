Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Calavo Growers, Inc. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calavo Growers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CVGW. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Calavo Growers stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.20 million, a P/E ratio of 201.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 517.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 48,455 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,849,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

