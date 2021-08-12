Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for GCM Grosvenor Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $10.79. 5,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,837. GCM Grosvenor has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.