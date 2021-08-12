Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Issued By Piper Sandler

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.86. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIVB. Barclays increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $593.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,229. The company has a 50 day moving average of $565.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $221.55 and a 52 week high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 27,716 shares worth $16,127,786. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

