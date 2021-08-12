Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Waitr Holdings Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waitr in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Waitr had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 6.74%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Waitr stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 154,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,758. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of -3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Waitr has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTRH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Waitr by 3,185.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,919,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,861,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Waitr by 255.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after buying an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Waitr by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 1,059,609 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waitr by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,151,000 after purchasing an additional 656,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

