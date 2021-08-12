Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Aramark in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ARMK. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.36.

Shares of Aramark stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $35.25. 21,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,782. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.02. Aramark has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,965,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,837,000 after buying an additional 374,447 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,746,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,216,000 after purchasing an additional 41,919 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 48.7% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,964 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,133,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,715,000 after purchasing an additional 424,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,701,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,385,000 after purchasing an additional 92,634 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

