Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Decreased by Analyst (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Cormark also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.