Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Boosted by Desjardins

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$372.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$384.28 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GDI. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.57.

Shares of GDI stock traded down C$1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$55.82. 9,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,359. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.22. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$34.85 and a 52-week high of C$60.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 23.19.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.