Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of HBM stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.52. 32,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,678. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -4.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

