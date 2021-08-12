Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$438.71 million.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.41.

TSE:HBM traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$8.14. 458,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,829. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$5.01 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.38.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$378,070.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -2.54%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

