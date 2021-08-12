Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SAMG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.48. 6,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,131. The stock has a market cap of $238.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.72. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 100,802 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,472,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

