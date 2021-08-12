QASH (QASH) Price Hits $0.0778 on Major Exchanges

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. QASH has a market capitalization of $27.23 million and $616,417.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QASH has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00055710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.71 or 0.00877210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00110345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00156128 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

