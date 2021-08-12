Qcash Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a market capitalization of $70.72 million and $413.69 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00046064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00141081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00152542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,113.41 or 0.99961767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.93 or 0.00860938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.