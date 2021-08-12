Quant Price Hits $152.61 on Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, Quant has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and $30.02 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $152.61 or 0.00337636 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001044 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $442.07 or 0.00978028 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

