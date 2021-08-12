Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $15.46 million and $49,219.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000462 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,835.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,086.70 or 0.06884427 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $617.26 or 0.01376717 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.08 or 0.00374885 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00135894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.05 or 0.00577775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.60 or 0.00349278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.24 or 0.00306088 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,625,055 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.