Quark Price Up 25.6% Over Last Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $898.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,771,583 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

