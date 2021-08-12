QuarkChain Price Reaches $0.0201 (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $128.63 million and approximately $20.48 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00055762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.83 or 0.00877072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00110255 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001937 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QKC is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

