Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,321 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.86% of Quest Diagnostics worth $138,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 42,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $148.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.10 and a 52-week high of $150.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

