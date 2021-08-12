Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.27% of Quest Diagnostics worth $44,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

NYSE:DGX traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.94. The stock had a trading volume of 39,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.61. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $150.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DGX. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.